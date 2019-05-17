The revolutionary Flip Camera removes the limits on your creativity and gives you the freedom to get truly inventive with your photography. Forget the past, and discover brand-new ways to stamp your personality on your photos and videos!
Asus' $499 ZenFone 6 has a flip-up camera and a giant batteryPremium smartphone manufacturers have moved the needle on pricing, but 2019 may well go down as a kind of golden age for budget flagships. Apple, Google and Samsung are all in that business now, and OnePlus has once again shown the world how to offer more for less.
Asus' ZenFone 6 has top-notch specs and no notch, thanks to a flip-top cameraThe Asus Zenfone 6 has officially been announced, and where the Zenfone 5 was basically just a boring iPhone X clone, the new model is thinking way outside the box, eliminating the top bezel entirely thanks to a completely wild rotating camera.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Slightly different mechanism to the one we are seeing lately. Battery is definitely a welcome addition as well. Still worried about constantly moving parts, I would take a bezel first
