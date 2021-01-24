Zeneca
Abraham SorockBeijing, China
This is awesome - shared favorite books has got to be one of the best ways to connect with people. Great work!
Love the clean design and the discovery feature! Just created one: https://www.zeneca.io/alex Looking forward to adding more books :)
@alex_reichert thank you for the kind words!
Hey PH! The backstory of Zeneca What would you do if you had 10 million dollars? I was thinking about this, and I told my cofounder Joe, that the the most important difference in my life would be that I would get a house with a large personal library. He thought, well, he can't get me a real library, but what about a virtual one instead? That got us excited. We looked around, and found existing solutions were a bit meh. Most people share their books in plaintext. What if there was a space where you could showcase your books and be proud? Zeneca's goal is to do just that. We hope it is a canvas for you to share books with your community, and discover what others read. Right now, that's the two things things you can do. You can share books and get a cool handle, like this: www.zeneca.io/joe www.zeneca.io/stopa And, you can find people who have similar books (see screenshot) Soon, you'll see activity, be able to form communities, and engage in discussion. We would also love to hear your thoughts on how we can improve the product and expand the community. And of course, we would love to see your library :) -- Feel free to share a link
@stopachka love books so you have my vote ;-)