Zendesk Sell is sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, & pipeline visibility for sales teams. That means less time updating tasks, more time building relationships & selling. Sell has the data required to drive your sales team to consistently hit your targets with drag-and-drop dashboards and 30+ out-of-the-box reports.
Introducing Zendesk Sell: 3 things that are changing and 1 thing that never will | Zendesk Sell BlogToday, we're excited to relaunch Base as Zendesk Sell, the newest member of the Zendesk product family. You can read more about the announcement here, but wanted to share a "just the facts" summary of what's changing... and what's not.
Josh BeanMaker@iamjbean · Director of Marketing, Base
Hey @andrew_forbes thanks for hunting us! We are excited to announce the launch of Zendesk Sell which stems from Zendesk’s acquisition of Base (getbase.com) in September 2018, and marks the first step in integrating Base’s sales force automation software into the Zendesk family of products. The launch of Zendesk Sell includes: • A new integration for Zendesk Support, giving support agents more context from the sales process and allowing them to notify sales of opportunities surfaced during a sales conversation • New pricing and packaging making Sell accessible for any size team and budget • First SFA product to integrate with Zendesk Sunshine I'll be checking in to answer questions throughout the day!
