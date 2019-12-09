Discussion
Alice Avery
Maker
Ever notice how in a household, one partner or roommate usually takes on the burden of 'keeping mental tabs' on what needs to get done? Housework isn't just about the act of cleaning – mental load builds up around noticing, planning, making lists, and following up. We don't think it should be that way. We built ZenDen because, after spending a year as digital nomads, we wanted to make sure we reduced stress as much as possible when we went back to our settled lives. In a nutshell, ZenDen lets you share tasks and lists with your housemates, and we'll distribute them fairly. Add 'clean the shower' every three weeks and we'll rotate it, so you never have to think about it again. Add a grocery list and anyone can cross off items and see the updates synced in real time. If you're thinking, "Why do we need another to-do list app??", we'll tell you: most to-do list apps don't put sharing first, and most home organization apps help the defacto house manager turbocharge their planning instead of replacing the need for it. Let us know what you think! Hopefully, we can help others make their home zen as well.
