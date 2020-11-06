discussion
Martin Welker
Maker
CEO of Zenkit
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 Meet Zenchat, a chat app with built-in task management functions to enable holistic collaboration in teams. Now, you may be thinking, another chat app? Seriously? 🤔 Hear me out: People love to chat. It’s human nature. But chat apps don’t provide the structure needed for sustainable productivity like lists and Kanban boards do. Think about it… how many of your chat messages are actually tasks? or reminders? or appointments? How many of your chats contain knowledge that belongs to a certain topic, client, or task? So we have a problem: You don’t want to leave your chat, but you have to in order to track your work. But when you use an external app to manage tasks, you lose all the valuable commentary and feedback related to that task because—let’s face it—you’d always rather have a quick chat about something than use the comment function in a task app. With Zenchat we aim to solve that problem by meeting people where they are. You’re already chatting all day anyway, so we thought, why not make it easy to structure tasks that come up while you’re talking? Zenchat is the first chat app designed to keep teams in their flow: ✅ Quickly turn any message into a task & assign or edit within your chat. Never switch apps for routine task management again. 💬 Get in the habit of directly chatting about tasks so valuable information stays where it belongs. ✨ Optionally see chats related to all tasks in a project, or choose to focus only on your tasks. 🌌 Optionally connect to the Zenkit Universe to see your tasks in advanced views like Kanban, Gantt, to do list apps, and vice versa! 🏦 Zenchat is enterprise-ready: SSO, SCIM provisioning, admin tools, identity management & more. 🤑 Zenchat is free forever with an optional paid plan. Head to https://zenkit.com/chat/ to register for a free account 🙌
