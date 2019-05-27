ake your creativity and productivity to the next level with the groundbreaking ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo! Designed to give you the ultimate edge in workflow efficiency, the unique design features a full-width 4K ASUS ScreenPad
Around the web
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo hands-on: A bizarre yet useful dual-screen laptopBy tapping a key on the top right of the secondary display, I could snap the windows so they tiled neatly next to each other. Though Windows only allows automatic snapping for up to two apps, ASUS tweaked it so that you can tile up to three, making better use of the super wide aspect ratio.
Engadget
Hands on: Hands on: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo reviewThese days, everyone wants to get their hands on a prosumer laptop - whether it's a Dell XPS 15 or one of the new MacBook Pros. However, Asus takes things to a new level at Computex 2019 with the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo.
TechRadar
Asus put two 4K screens on its extravagant ZenBook Pro Duo laptopThe ZenBook Pro Duo has not one, but two 4K screens. (At least if you're counting horizontal pixels.) There's a 15-inch 16:9 OLED panel where you'd normally find the display on a laptop, then a 32:9 IPS "ScreenPad Plus" screen directly above the keyboard that's the same width and half the height.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This thing is nuts. Its like Asus saw Apples touch bar and went "Hold my beer" on it. I want
