Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ashwin Kumar
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 For years now, Luke, Isaac, and I have been taking adaptogens & nootropics to boost our productivity and help manage our stress. These amazing plants transformed our lives. But, it took months of testing and copious amounts of research to find the perfect blends and dosages for our bodies, goals, and lifestyles. Being product-people, we decided to put our heads together to make adaptogens and nootropics more accessible to others. Through months of research and working with an Ayurvedic doctor, we built a quiz that crafts the perfect blend of adaptogens and nootropics for your specific needs and goals. With that, ZenBlend was born! We're excited to share our progress with the PH community! If you're interested, use the code "PH15" for 15% off your first order. Have you tried adaptogens or other holistic medicines before? What are your thoughts on the website, quiz, and blends? Looking forward to hearing your feedback!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker