A cross platform music making app

Roland Zenbeats is a music creation app designed to keep you in an effortless artistic flow.
Roland Relases FREE Zenbeats Cross-Platform Music Production App - Bedroom Producers BlogRoland has released Zenbeats, a freemium (free with optional in-app purchases) music creation app for all major mobile and desktop platforms. The software is available for use on iOS, Android, ChromeOS, Windows, and MacOS. Zenbeats is an intuitive music production app optimized for use on both mobile and desktop devices.
