Home
→
Product
→
Zen Twitter
Ranked #18 for today
Zen Twitter
Hide Twitter vanity metrics, notifications and distractions
Visit
Free
With Zen Twitter you can modify the experience that Twitter offers and create a healthier space, stop thinking about numbers and regain control over the social network.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
+2 by
Zen Twitter
About this launch
Zen Twitter
Hide Twitter vanity metrics, notifications and distractions
0
reviews
3
followers
Zen Twitter by
Zen Twitter
was hunted by
Manuel Ernesto Garcia
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
. Made by
Manuel Ernesto Garcia
. Featured on August 16th, 2022.
Zen Twitter
is not rated yet. This is Zen Twitter's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#55
Report