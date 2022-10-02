Products
Zen Mode
Zen Mode
Avoid those awkward moments in public places or in meetings
Zen Mode for macOS - avoid those awkward moments in public places or in presentation meetings in one click!
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
by
About this launch
Avoid those awkward moments in public places or in meetings
Zen Mode by
Zen Mode for macOS
was hunted by
deepu
in
Mac
,
Productivity
. Made by
deepu
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
Zen Mode for macOS
is not rated yet. This is Zen Mode for macOS's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#29
