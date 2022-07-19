Products
Zen for Google Sheets
Zen for Google Sheets
Automate SQL joins, outer-joins, copies, and drag downs.
Zen gives you all the missing tools you never knew you wanted in Google Sheets. Zen is an overlay that adds SQL-like capabilities to Google Sheets.
Slack
!
Launched in
Spreadsheets
,
Developer Tools
,
Modeling
by
Zen for Google Sheets
About this launch
Zen for Google Sheets
Automate SQL joins, outer-joins, copies, and drag downs.
Zen for Google Sheets by
Zen for Google Sheets
was hunted by
Bediako George
in
Spreadsheets
,
Developer Tools
,
Modeling
. Made by
Bediako George
,
Mark Mendell
,
Archibald Pontier
and
Sya Mace
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Zen for Google Sheets
is not rated yet. This is Zen for Google Sheets's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#116
