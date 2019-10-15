Zen by Unit

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nazir Dashtiev
Maker
Hi Product Hunt 👋, My name is Nazir, I'm one of Zen makers. We've created Zen for ourselves a couple of years ago to easily write and edit texts w/o leaving a browser. Zen is not something completely unique, it's inspired by apps like a5.gg, Zenpen and Writer. We've combined features we like and also added some new ones we were missing. At this moment Zen features include: - 🔏 Private data storage (all the data stores only locally in your browser); - 📃 Markdown support; - 🎨 Customizable appearance; - ⌨️ Typewriter sounds; - 🖨 Print and 💾 Save. We want to continue delivering some new features in the future. I hope Zen would be also useful for somebody else here. Let me know if you have any feedback.
UpvoteShare