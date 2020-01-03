  1. Home
Zemedy for IBS

Soothe your gut with digitised therapy

Zemedy is a cognitive behavioural solution for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) that helps users deal with their condition through a mind-body approach. With our 10-step programme and expert-approved tools, we allow users to embrace life, IBS-free!
Gut Feelings: One founder's bold approach to thinking differently about gut health - Tech.euIt is estimated that up to 15% of Europeans suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a chronic condition that is associated with a reduced quality of life, psychological distress and economic burden. IBS can be a challenging disease to treat, as it lacks a definitive test, cannot be cured, and must be managed long term.
Bold Health launches new platform combining CBT, digital for gut healthA new company out of London called Bold Health is combining digital tools and cognitive behavioral therapy with the aim of helping patients improve their gut health. Earlier this month, the company launched its first product, Zemedy, an app targeted at treating irritable bowel syndrome symptoms through a combination of CBT, hypnotherapy exercises and stress management techniques.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
41 Reviews5.0/5
Jossy Onwude
Jossy Onwude
Maker
Hi Everyone! My co-founder Elena and I created Zemedy with IBS patients in mind. We want to address the underlying issues of the condition and help guide users to a healthier mind and body outlook - get 2020 ready with Zemedy!
Juman Hamza
Juman Hamza
Maker
Hi, I've been working on the digital style and vision for Zemedy! If you have any questions about the design, I'll be happy to answer. 🕺
Linn Elthammar
Linn Elthammar
Amazing app!
Chinedu Abalogu
Chinedu Abalogu
Great ui, very easy to use and has really amazing features too! Great work guys.
Jov
Jov
Great app! Easy to use and beautiful design
