Zemedy for IBS

Jossy Onwude
Maker
Hi Everyone! My co-founder Elena and I created Zemedy with IBS patients in mind. We want to address the underlying issues of the condition and help guide users to a healthier mind and body outlook - get 2020 ready with Zemedy!
Maker
Hi, I've been working on the digital style and vision for Zemedy! If you have any questions about the design, I'll be happy to answer. 🕺
Amazing app!
Great ui, very easy to use and has really amazing features too! Great work guys.