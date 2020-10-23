Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Zelter
Zelter
Walking Dead meets Stardew Valley
Indie Games
Games
Defend yourself, your home and the people around you in this cute pixelated universe.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Gabe Perez
Hunter
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
Looks fun! If it matches the Stardew Valley crafting mechanics, this can be gold. Wish it had multiplayer support.
Upvote
Share
1h
Send