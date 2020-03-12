Zelos
Thanks Kat!! 👋Hi PH community! I’m Jeff, the founder and CEO of Zelos 🕹 I'm a passionate gamer and I often find myself jumping between 2-3 different games with my friends (Fortnite, Dota 2, TFT). We built Zelos to serve our kind, those who switch between games often but still wanted a sense of progress and reward. We currently support some of the top games: - Fortnite - League of Legends - Teamfight Tactics - Dota 2 - CS:GO - Apex Legends - Clash Royale with much more on the way. It's super easy to link your account with Zelos and there's no download required to start earning. We're still early in our development but I hope you all enjoy Zelos as much as we loved building (and playtesting 😉) it! Please let us know what games you'd like to see us support and we'll try to get to it ASAP. Meanwhile, feel free to drop me a note and let's get a game going: jeff@zelos.gg
I was playing League about a year ago and I was very into playing Jarvan support, which wasn't a common pick at all. Even though I wasn't good at League in general, I thought I was pretty good at playing Jarvan support, so I thought to myself, what if there was a competition where people play only Jarvan supports? Then I can prove how good I am! So I chatted with Jeff and we both wanted to build something that recognizes and rewards all types of gamers, like those who enjoy playing niche strategies (like me), or those that play a large variety of games (like him). And soon enough, Zelos was born! Today, tens of thousands of gamers around the world compete on Zelos. Join us to take your gaming experience to the next level, and win awesome prizes along the way! Oh also if you wanna experience the power of my niche picks, add me in League at d41d8c 😎
This is so sick guys! Can’t wait for you guys to conquer mobile gaming!
Wow! I was just thinking about a product like this recently! What's the next game on the roadmap?
@thomaspaulmann Escape from Tarkov, Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch, Warframe, PUBG, and Mobile Legends are all pretty high up there! What games would you like to see?