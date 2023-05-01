Products
Zeed
Zeed
TikTok for Investing
The next-gen of investing is here - bringing together curated short-form videos and market deep dives. Get an instant feel for the market, track specific stocks and discover new ones - all in one slick UI.
Launched in
Investing
Finance
Personal Finance
by
Zeed
About this launch
Zeed
TikTok for Investing
Zeed by
Zeed
was hunted by
Rohan Regmi
in
Investing
,
Finance
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Rohan Regmi
and
Salman Hussain
. Featured on May 11th, 2023.
Zeed
is not rated yet. This is Zeed's first launch.
