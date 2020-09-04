discussion
1 Review
Ryo Kikuchi
MakerFounder of ZeBrand
Hi Hunters! I’m Ryo founder of ZeBrand. 👋 😀 We are super excited to share ZeBrand with you all! A little bit about why I started ZeBrand: I have a background in design; while studying branding design and digital media at Rhode Island School of Design, I realized that branding tended to be considered expensive, cumbersome, essentially “out of reach” for most small businesses and startups. But I thought branding itself should be accessible to anyone regardless of their business size. Why? Because branding is key from day 1 to tell your users, customers, and clients why you do what you do and why they should pay attention to you. That’s why I started ZeBrand, a brand building platform that empowers emerging businesses to brand their way to growth. You don’t need to hire a fancy strategist to build a successful business identity — ZeBrand navigates you through the most efficient brand building process from vision to implementation so you can present your business and product with confidence. To celebrate our PH launch, we’ve prepared a 10% off coupon for you all! To receive the coupon, please submit your request from here: https://zebrand.typeform.com/to/... Please don’t hesitate to contact me with questions: ryo.kikuchi@zebranding.com Thank you so much for your support! We look forward to your feedback.
Honestly. Its a impressive work upon filling the gaps in branding industry. Must be definetly helpful for startups! Love the way it builds the brand strategy!
