Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Zebracat AI
See Zebracat AI’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Zebracat 2.0
Zebracat 2.0
Generate viral videos in seconds with AI
Visit
Upvote 104
15% on all plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Turn boring text or audio into viral videos for TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with just a few clicks. Bring your story to life with unique AI visuals, high quality AI avatars and voices. No editing skills needed.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Zebracat AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Zebracat AI
Boost your marketing with Zebracat's AI video maker
42
reviews
1.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Zebracat 2.0 by
Zebracat AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Michael
,
Reza Zolf
,
Sourena Rad
,
Jenny Jenny
and
Pariya Khalaj
. Featured on December 10th, 2024.
Zebracat AI
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 42 users. It first launched on June 25th, 2024.
Upvotes
69
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report