ZEBEDEE
Ranked #4 for today
ZEBEDEE
Your portal into rewarded gaming
Visit
Upvote 105
Free Bitcoin gift
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
ZEBEDEE unlocks a universe of games and apps that reward you in real Bitcoin! Earn in mobile games, competitive esports titles, podcast apps, tools for streamers, Discord bots and more. Shop for gift cards, top up or withdraw Bitcoin – your choice!
Launched in
Tech
,
Games
,
Bitcoin
by
ZEBEDEE: Play. Earn. Shop.
About this launch
ZEBEDEE: Play. Earn. Shop.
Your portal into rewarded gaming.
2
reviews
302
followers
Follow for updates
ZEBEDEE by
ZEBEDEE: Play. Earn. Shop.
was hunted by
Sergej Kotliar
in
Tech
,
Games
,
Bitcoin
. Made by
André Neves
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
ZEBEDEE: Play. Earn. Shop.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is ZEBEDEE: Play. Earn. Shop.'s first launch.
Upvotes
105
Comments
21
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#43
