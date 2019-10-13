Log InSign up
Next generation expense splitting tool

If you've ever had one or more roommates, and when one person paid the bill for the entire team, someone needed to figure out the expense for every single person. It would be unfair if all of you just split the bill equally.
Hey everyone, this is my very first post and Product Hunt and I am excited. This is a tool that I made when I had issues splitting bills with my roommates. I am living with four other people and we always go buy groceries in one bill. It is very hard to split the bill since there is a lot of math and we don't want to split the bill equally either. With Zblit, we can take a picture of a receipt, and the tool now each person can select what they want and transfer the money to the payer. The UI/UX might be very bad but I'd love to hear all feedback to improve! Hopefully, this tool could be useful for you guys.
