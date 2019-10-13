Discussion
Charlie
Maker
Hey everyone, this is my very first post and Product Hunt and I am excited. This is a tool that I made when I had issues splitting bills with my roommates. I am living with four other people and we always go buy groceries in one bill. It is very hard to split the bill since there is a lot of math and we don't want to split the bill equally either. With Zblit, we can take a picture of a receipt, and the tool now each person can select what they want and transfer the money to the payer. The UI/UX might be very bad but I'd love to hear all feedback to improve! Hopefully, this tool could be useful for you guys.
