Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hunter
Chris Messina
Big believer in this product! I was in @zack_abbott YC cohort and was a guinea pig for this product which, unlike DHM, uses a genetically engineered probiotic bacteria that breaks down acetaldehyde (the toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism) in your gut. I use both and they're effective — but I especially like the idea of giving my gut super powers to break down the negative byproduct of liquor metabolism. (OH, but you still need to drink plenty of water!)
UpvoteShare