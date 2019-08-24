Log InSign up
ZBiotics

Genetically engineered to prevent alcohol's next-day effects

After 3 years of development, ZBiotics launched the world's 1st genetically engineered probiotic. Ever.
The bacteria are engineered to replicate the function of the liver to break down acetaldehyde - the toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism - in your gut.
Chris Messina
Hunter
Big believer in this product! I was in @zack_abbott YC cohort and was a guinea pig for this product which, unlike DHM, uses a genetically engineered probiotic bacteria that breaks down acetaldehyde (the toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism) in your gut. I use both and they're effective — but I especially like the idea of giving my gut super powers to break down the negative byproduct of liquor metabolism. (OH, but you still need to drink plenty of water!)
