Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Zazuu
Ranked #17 for today
Zazuu
Search, compare rates and send money within one app
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Zazuu is the world’s first cross-border payments marketplace that helps individuals and businesses to compare rates across multiple providers, pay securely and send money - all in one app.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Finance
by
Zazuu
Flatfile
Ad
The platform to replace your homegrown importer
About this launch
Zazuu
Search, compare rates and send money within one app 🚀💸
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Zazuu by
Zazuu
was hunted by
Kay Akinwunmi
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Finance
. Made by
Kay Akinwunmi
,
Tola Alade
,
Uche Kene
and
Eniola Falana
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Zazuu
is not rated yet. This is Zazuu's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#42
Report