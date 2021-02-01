discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yair Dovrat
MakerCEO @Zaraz
👋 Hi all, Yair here -- cofounder of Zaraz. We’re building Zaraz for Engineers, Product Managers, and SEO Leaders that strive for quick performance wins! For the past year, our team has been working in stealth mode, developing a product that can make any website at least 40% faster! Starting today, Zaraz is available to every internet company. And the best thing? All you need to do is add one single line of code to your website. 🐢 Third-party tools are slowing down the web 🐢 The top 5,000 websites in the United States implement, on average, 22 different third-party tools on every one of their pages. Some pages on the web have more than 175 different third-party tools (😱!). The problem is that loading so many third-party tools competes over resources with the loading of the website. You can test any website yourself using our Third-Party Performance Analyzer: https://zaraz.com/analyze 🔎 The SEO landscape is changing 🔎 Google recently announced that in May 2021, it will update the search algorithm and will be ranking websites based on a new set of page speed and user experience metrics, called Core Web Vitals. Zaraz is the easiest way of improving Core Web Vitals' scores and staying competitive with superb SEO. 💨 Zaraz is making the web faster! 💨 We are dedicated to making the web a faster place. Over 10M of monthly users are already enjoying a vastly improved experience on our customers' websites. With this launch, we hope to make an even bigger impact. If you have any ideas on how to improve page speed, or other thoughts -- we welcome your feedback!
Share