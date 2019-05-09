ZapWorks Studio 6
The independent AR toolkit for designers & developers
ZapWorks Studio 6 continues Zappar’s mission to democratize augmented reality, offering the most accessible, affordable & versatile toolkit for designers & developers to create & instantly publish fully-customizable AR experiences across iOS and Android.
Dave MatherHunter@david_mather87 · Marketing at Zappar
Hey Hunters, sharing the latest release of our AR content creation toolkit, ZapWorks Studio 6 - featuring face tracking, world tracking (ARKit & ARCore), Sketchfab integration and beta mobile WebAR support. Would love to get your thoughts and feedback. Cheers! You can download and give ZapWorks Studio 6 a try over at https://zap.works/studio
