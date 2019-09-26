Log InSign up
Zapmarks

Lightning-fast, cross-platform bookmarks.

Zapmarks are custom keywords, used to get you right to your favorite websites. For example, set up 'pizza' to take you directly to the order screen of your favorite pizza parlor, or 'weather' to take you directly to your favorite weather radar.
