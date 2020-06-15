Discussion
What’s up guys! Harun Rashid here, co-founder of ZapBG ⚡ We have been really excited about this launch for a while now. ZapBG is a background remover tool, built using AI and ML technology. It consists of 2 removal processes. 1. Auto-AI object detection: Automatic removal with 1 click using AI 2. Manual smart brush stoke algorithms: Use a few brush strokes to mark the area you want to keep vs the area you want to remove. This is our first iteration of the tool that brings to you a well rounded base functionality, but we have a very ambitious roadmap ahead! 🚗 Some items in the works include: scapel tool, refined edges, advance hair selection and more. In fact within 12 months we are releasing Video Background Removal and Bulk Image Processing 📹. We even have plugins and integrations currently being built for Photoshop, Shopify, Wordpress, Figma and more! Applications are also open for our Early API Adopters. We built ZapBG with users of all types of backgrounds in mind: marketers, designers, entrepreneurs, agencies, grandmas 👵 and the list goes on! Anyone can easily remove backgrounds of images with just a few clicks. Hence, you can see the slick wrapper around our tool that gives us that global appeal and simplifies the experience to its very core. We are confident experts will love it, and dummy's will adore it! 💙
This product always will be relevant) GL for release!
Remove the background from any picture in one click. EZ like that. Thank you, guys. 💙
what is the difference between ZapBG And Glorify it Self?