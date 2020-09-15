  1. Home
  2.  → ZAP EVs

ZAP EVs

Find your next electric vehicle

500+ of the world's most popular electric vehicles in one place.
Browse, sort, filter, and rank electric bikes, scooters, skateboards, cars, and more to find the perfect one for you.
ZAP EVs BlogIn the late 1800s, it was not yet obvious that cars were better than horses. Automobiles were prohibitively expensive, they were unreliable, and at a time when most roads in America were made of dirt, horses had the upper hand over cars in navigating muddy and bumpy roads.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Kevin Rooke
Maker
Electric vehicles are taking over city streets all over the world. And it's not just cars, it's electric scooters, bikes, and skateboards too. With over 500 EVs currently on the market, it's becoming a nightmare for consumers trying to keep up with all the innovation. That's why I built ZAP EVs. It's a dashboard for comparing any electric vehicle against hundreds of competitors on metrics like price, range, battery size, power, and more. Check it out, and if there are any new products I should add to the dashboard, leave them in the comments below!
Upvote
Share
ryanmjohnson
Electric bikes are going to have a sneaky big impact on the world. While not any more advanced than an electric car, they allow new urban forms to flourish in a way that a city made for cars can’t.
Upvote
Share