500+ of the world's most popular electric vehicles in one place.
Browse, sort, filter, and rank electric bikes, scooters, skateboards, cars, and more to find the perfect one for you.
Kevin Rooke
Maker
Electric vehicles are taking over city streets all over the world. And it's not just cars, it's electric scooters, bikes, and skateboards too. With over 500 EVs currently on the market, it's becoming a nightmare for consumers trying to keep up with all the innovation. That's why I built ZAP EVs. It's a dashboard for comparing any electric vehicle against hundreds of competitors on metrics like price, range, battery size, power, and more. Check it out, and if there are any new products I should add to the dashboard, leave them in the comments below!
Electric bikes are going to have a sneaky big impact on the world. While not any more advanced than an electric car, they allow new urban forms to flourish in a way that a city made for cars can’t.
