Home
→
Product
→
Zap AI
Ranked #2 for today
Zap AI
Free GPT-4 cover letters with saved history
Visit
Upvote 189
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Get GPT4-powered cover letters instantly. Generous free plan that refills monthly! 25% of net profits from paid plans donated to help formerly incarcerated individuals find employment.
Launched in
Productivity
Charity & Giving
Career
by
Zap AI
About this launch
Zap AI
Free GPT-4 Cover Letters with Saved History
0
reviews
206
followers
Follow for updates
Zap AI by
Zap AI
was hunted by
Andrew Gao
in
Productivity
,
Charity & Giving
,
Career
. Made by
Andrew Gao
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Zap AI
is not rated yet. This is Zap AI's first launch.
Upvotes
189
Comments
7
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#23
