zamgeldi.me
Ranked #6 for today
zamgeldi.me
Instantly follow price increases on anything in Türkiye
zamgeldi.me collects the price hike news for products in Türkiye.
Launched in
Alarms
,
Local news
,
Community
by
zamgeldi.me
About this launch
zamgeldi.me
Instantly follow price increases on anything in Turkey.
zamgeldi.me by
zamgeldi.me
was hunted by
Ahmet Hakan Aydın
in
Alarms
,
Local news
,
Community
. Made by
Ahmet Hakan Aydın
and
Emirhan Uzuner
. Featured on July 4th, 2022.
zamgeldi.me
is not rated yet. This is zamgeldi.me's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#5
