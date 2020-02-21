Zalster lets you automate your manual work in Facebook Ads, both through user-defined rules and artificial intelligence.
Discussion
Albin Stööp
Maker
It took us a dozen folks, working on this full-time in the deep forests of Sweden for 5 years to build this. 🌲🇸🇪 So, what did we spend our precious time, on this doomed planet, actually building? A tool that: - Doesn't replace Facebook Ads Manager. This is a tool you use parallell to Ads Manager, only focused on automation (not campaign creation). - Automates Facebook Ads with used-defined rules and artificial intelligence. - Makes your data look pretty. Simple as that. So, why did I attach our own Morpheus-from-Matrix video to this product? Well, we think there are 2 kind of marketers (and there's a pill for each kind): 🔵= Marketers who believe in gut feeling and making hasty decisions. 🔴= Marketers who believe in the power of artificial intelligence algorithms and data-driven decision-making. ...and of course, the red pill marketers are a great fit for our product! 🤓 I'm addicted to feedback about our product (and questions about how we're different from similar products!). Please feed me, I'm starving. 😋 Lastly, here's the full version (2 min) of the video if you're curious. ELON MUSK IS IN IT! (Clickbait-ish 😉):
