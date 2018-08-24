As a retail business you usually have customers asking for many photos of your products via chatting apps, social media or email.
Often you're sending the same photos to different customers on WhatsApp or Messenger, many times during the day. This can be very challenging.
Using this app you can send multiple catalogs/catalogues in one click.
Jacqueline von TesmarHiring@jacqvon · Community at Product Hunt ⚡️
Hey @zumoku_, Can you tell us more about why you wanted to build this product?
Joe OkatchMaker@zumoku_ · I'm an innovator living on the edge
@jacqvon Hey, it's already built, in beta mode. We've been in ecommerce(https://www.zahomy.com), specifically fashion accessories and shoes, since Jan 2015. Our model, as with many other businesses, is... a customer chooses from the website what they want then we deliver to them. Many customers always ask for many photos via WhatsApp or Messenger before they choose what exactly they want. While at it they always ask many different questions about the details of the products. Sending the same photos repeatedly on WhatsApp or other messaging platforms becomes a manic process, especially when you have to keep typing the details all the time. So for our company's internal use, we developed a small cataloguing app that made it easy to send multiple product photos with details(http://app.zahomy.com). Then our friends liked it and requested for it. After a small test we decided to upload it to Google play store. Uptake has been awesome, much better than we expected. Since then we've added a few features that make it easy to work as a team with synchronised product photos between team members.
