Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Zaap.ai
Ranked #8 for today
Zaap.ai
Gumroad + Linktree alternative for creators
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Zaap is the all-in-one creator toolkit: - Build a page for all your links. - Show your latest content automatically. - Collect email addresses. - Sell digital products and downloads. It's like Linktree + Gumroad + Mailchimp all in one.
Launched in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Zaap.ai
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Zaap.ai
Gumroad + Linktree alternative for creators
0
reviews
32
followers
Follow for updates
Zaap.ai by
Zaap.ai
was hunted by
Adam Petty
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Adam Petty
,
Joseph Petty
and
Muhammad Sheheryar Noor
. Featured on January 2nd, 2023.
Zaap.ai
is not rated yet. This is Zaap.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#8
Report