Home
Product
Yzzy
Yzzy
Boost your business by offering online scheduling 24/7
Boost your business by offering online scheduling 24/7.
All-in-one platform to organize your business with 24/7 automated online booking, reminders, payments, and more.
Be bookable from anytime and anywhere ⚡️
Launched in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Yzzy
About this launch
Yzzy
Boost your business by offering online scheduling 24/7 🚀
Yzzy by
Yzzy
was hunted by
Tiago Fernandes
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Tiago Fernandes
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
Yzzy
is not rated yet. This is Yzzy's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#41
