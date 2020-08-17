Discussion
Gergely Varga
Maker
Hi, I am Gergely, the founder of Yuzu Metrix. Very excited to launch Yuzu Metrix 🚀 today on PH and hope to get a lot of feedback. Yuzu Metrix is an influencer marketing reporting tool which can be used by influencers, agencies, brands. But, there is a twist! We want to empower both the influencers and the agencies. Yuzu Metrix gives you the tools you need to cut through the noise of data and focus on what matters. Real results, real reach and the real influence of your campaigns. == 📊 How do we do this? == > Influencers create a report at the end of each campaign showcasing only the posts they created for the campaign. > The data displayed alongside each post and at the report summary comes from the social media APIs. > We don't show you overwhelming data on supposed reach, hashtags, or estimated values. > What we show: impressions and engagement aggregated + insights for each social media & posts. > Agencies and Brands can gather the reports into Campaigns and get aggregated numbers for impressions and engagement. == 🛠️ How does it work? == Yuzu Metrix connects to Facebook, Instagram (Posts and Stories), Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and Blogs (via Google Analytics) and uses the APIs to get insights for the content created by the influencer. == 👩💼 What do I gain as a brand or agency? == You save a lot of time and effort. If you ever collected screenshots from your influencers, you know what I mean. Yuzu Metrix will make your life easier in managing influencers and collecting insights. We will show you proof of your campaign performance. == 🤳 What do I gain as an influencer? == You probably already know that it's difficult to show the value you create as an influencer. By using Yuzu Metrix and creating reports you can easily showcase your reach and convince future clients to work with you. == 💰 How much does it cost? == Yuzu Metrix is free for influencers. We charge a monthly fee for agencies after 30 days trial. There are no additional fees, no limit on Campaigns, and we don't charge commission. == 📆 Yuzu Metrix - Early Adopter == We are constantly adding new features while listening to our early adopters and testers. We want Yuzu Metrix to become your go-to tool when running influencer campaigns. If you sign up today, you will become an "early adopter": This means that you can directly influence the product and help us progress. Your subscription fee won't increase later and you will get access to all features as we add them.
@yuzumetrix Congrats! I have been a beta user since forever and I love YM! Got new contracts multiple times after the clients saw my insights. They were very impressed. Thank you for making this! <3
@planetremoteco Thank you. Working hard as usual. :) Thank you for your support during beta. You gave us a lot of invaluable feedback.
Hey @yuzumetrix I've been using your product for several months now. I have brilliant feedback from agencies and everyone loves the data. I got repeat work from brands thanks to your reports. I look forward to future features (looking at you TikTok :D) Are you going to keep the influencer side free forever? Thank you
@youcouldtravel Thank you! I am happy that you had a good experience so far. Most of the influencers we work with say that same: the clients are super impressed with the reports. To answer your question, yes, the influencers will always have access to Yuzu Metrix for free. It's only fair.
@yuzumetrix That's awesome. Will you eventually charge commission from influencers or agencies? Or is it a flat fee for agencies with no further costs?
@youcouldtravel Thank you. The subscription fee will eventually increase when we stop our Early adopter program. However, we will never charge commission on campaigns. We believe in clear and fair pricing. :)