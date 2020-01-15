Discussion
Tom Miller
Maker
I was frustrated with the complexity and lack of flexibility with a lot of the project management tools out there. People structure their projects differently whether it's simply projects and tasks or a software team may break their work down further into epics, user stories bugs and tasks. Yuuflow has a simple user interface and allows the user to customise the types of items and their workflow. We currently have two views:- list and board.
