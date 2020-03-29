Discussion
Dilan Shah
Maker
🔥Hey, hope you're doing well sheltering-in-place hunters! 🔥 We revamped the YUR VR experience for the sake of familiarity and a more discreet interface. We are proud to announce the first virtual watch of its kind, YUR.watch. What is it? A brand new interface for YUR starting with Quest games: 😲OhShape, 🎾RacketNX, ⚔️Sairento, and 🕺🏽Synth Riders. YUR will allow you to track fitness metrics without any wearable heart rate monitors from a virtual watch interface in VR. Over the course of the last quarter we've seen an incredible shift in the world due to COVID-19, people are looking for new avenues to stay active while at-home. Now, over 5.1+ million workouts have been logged by over 60,000 users; and with so much time spent at home now is the time to join them. Our leveling system, which relies on XP you gain as you burn calories, will allow you to unlock new tiered watches in these games. Download these games for Oculus Quest, and note you'll have to visit settings to toggle on YUR: OhShape: https://www.oculus.com/experienc... RacketNX: https://www.oculus.com/experienc... Sairento: https://www.oculus.com/experienc... Synth Riders: https://www.oculus.com/experienc... VR apps available at our main website: https://yur.fit iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/yu... Android: https://play.google.com/store/ap... FAQs: https://yur.fit/faq Contact: https://yur.fit/contact-us Support: https://yur.chat - Dilan, Co-founder @ YUR
Great product! Thanks for your launching
