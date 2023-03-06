Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
YunYu-Record a beautiful Life
YunYu-Record a beautiful Life
Sex Health & Sex Tracker
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
YunYu is a good design iOS app, it can record sexual activity, dreams, and DIY . It also supports Apple Watch and can track heart rate and calories burned during the activity.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
by
YunYu-Record a beautiful Life
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
YunYu-Record a beautiful Life
Sex Health & Sex Tracker
1
review
5
followers
Follow for updates
YunYu-Record a beautiful Life by
YunYu-Record a beautiful Life
was hunted by
Kevin Zhu
in
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Kevin Zhu
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
YunYu-Record a beautiful Life
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is YunYu-Record a beautiful Life's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#91
Report