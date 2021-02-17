  1. Home
YunoHost

Self-hosting for everyone

yunohost gives you a graphical way (no command line!!) to install and self-host over 100 apps, such as
* nextcloud
* pi-hole
* mastodon
* wordpress
a ton more!
discussion
Pretty awesome tool to learn and to run your own services. No developer needed, just curiosity and you're good to go!
