Yubo is a social app to make new friends amongst the Gen Z

Yubo is an online social discovery app to find new friends made for the Gen Z. You can chat, and text with people just like you, and build a social network based on your interests
Yubo raises $12.3 million for its social app for teensFrench startup Yubo has raised a $12.3 million funding round led by Iris Capital and Idinvest Partners. Existing investors Alven, Sweet Capital and Village Global are also participating. The startup has managed to attract 25 million users over the years - there are currently tens of thousands of pe...
Yubo, the Leading Social Space for Gen Z, Opens New London HQYubo, the top platform for young people to socialise online, announces two new major hires who will form a part of the app's new London office, further strengthening the business' recent significant growth in the UK.
Back to school: Five ways the A level grades U-turn affected young people in the UKThe last academic year was like no other due to COVID-19. Lessons went virtual. Exams were cancelled. Extra-curricular activities stopped. For A level students in the UK who had been looking forward to their next chapter (be that university or a new job), the back and forth about how their
Who's Yubo? Europe's Snapchat for teens has 40m users | SiftedYubo, a Paris-based startup created by 27-year-old Sacha Lazimi, is tailored to teenagers and young adults, promising a better experience than Snapchat or TikTok thanks to more chatting and less passive scrolling.
