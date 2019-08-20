Log In
YubiKey 5Ci

Security key with dual support for USB-C and Lightning

The YubiKey 5Ci combines hardware-based authentication and public key cryptography to eliminate account takeovers. The YubiKey 5Ci is FIDO and FIDO2 certified.
With the YubiKey 5Ci security key, the iPhone catches up to Android phones and laptopsiPhone owners now have a way to plug hardware security keys straight into their phones. They can use the new YubiKey 5Ci, which went on sale Tuesday and will work with newer laptops and Android phones, too. Yubico's double-whammy $70 YubiKey 5Ci security key has a Lightning connector on one end and USB-C on the other.
Yubico launches its dual USB-C and Lightning two-factor security keyAlmost two months after it was first announced, Yubico has launched the YubiKey 5Ci, a security key with dual support for both iPhones, Macs and other USB-C compatible devices. Yubico's latest Yubikey is the latest iteration of its security key built to support a newer range of devices, inclu...
