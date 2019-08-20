With the YubiKey 5Ci security key, the iPhone catches up to Android phones and laptops

iPhone owners now have a way to plug hardware security keys straight into their phones. They can use the new YubiKey 5Ci, which went on sale Tuesday and will work with newer laptops and Android phones, too. Yubico's double-whammy $70 YubiKey 5Ci security key has a Lightning connector on one end and USB-C on the other.