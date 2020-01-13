Discussion
Ganapathy Vignesh
Maker
Hi hunters 👋, When I started experimenting with Google Apps Script with an intention to improve my link generator tool, I accidentally built this YouTube data fetching add-on. Features of YT Tracker ************************ ➤ Real-time metrics Be it a video/channel, exported metrics are real-time. ➤ Videos of channels YT Tracker can export all uploaded videos of any public channel. ➤ Fast Fast enough to pull 1000 YouTube videos data in ~57 seconds. ➤ Refresh on open Metrics are refreshed whenever you open the sheet. You can disable this if you want. ➤ Abbreviate count With an option to disable, you can abbreviate the numbers. ➤ Choose the metrics you want As of now YT Tracker supports following metrics, Videos: Title, Description, Channel Name, Channel ID, Published on, Thumbnail, Duration, Is Licensed, Is Live now, Live Viewers, Live Start Time, Live End Time, Live Scheduled Start Time, Live Scheduled End Time, Caption Available, Tags, # of views, # of likes, # of dislikes, # of comments. Channels: Title, Description, Published on, Thumbnail, # of videos, # of views, # of subscribers. Thank you for your interest in YT Tracker. If you have any questions, suggestions please leave a comment. I'm more than happy to reply it all!
