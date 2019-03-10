Did you know 80% of online job listings *do not* list a salary? Well, we fixed that. YouWorth for Chrome now adds a salary estimate to job listings on popular job sites like Indeed, ZipRecruiter, StackOverflow, and Dice.
Marc DuggerMaker@marcdugger · Founder @ YouWorth + RealtyBaron
YouWorth quietly launched a Chrome extension last year to help users easily extract and import LinkedIn data into YouWorth. Now, we've added a feature we believe is valuable to both job seekers and those simply keeping an eye on the job market: a salary estimate on every job listing.
