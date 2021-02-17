Discussions
YouWidget
YouWidget
Videos, subscriptions, channels on your iOS 14 home screen
iPhone
iPad
Video Streaming
+ 4
YouWidget provides your live YouTube video feed on your iOS home screen. View the feed of your favourite subscriptions, videos of a particular channel, popular videos or simply your channel uploads.
James Shaw
Maker
Lead Software Engineer.
Thanks for taking the time to look at the app. If you have any feature requests, feedback or questions; please don't hesitate to get in touch. :)
