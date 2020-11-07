discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jens Brehmen
Maker
17 Year-old Web Developer
🎈
Hi Hunters! I'm fairly new to this platform, but I thought why not post one of my first side-projects on here. I'm sure the gif explains itself. I am aware this concept is nothing new, but I gave it a cleaner look and a better user experience. Go give it a try right away and let me know what you think. :) I also think it's important to mention that there are no ads running on the website. Neither did I implement a tracking system that might invade your privacy. I'm personally paying for the web apps' hosting and thanks to some donations I can lower the cost. If you enjoy using YouTubeDLD, feel free to help me in order to maintain this service free of charge and ads. Have fun downloading videos! PS: I'm working on a brand new version (v3.0). So stay tuned for that.
Share