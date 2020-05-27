YouTube With Friends
Steven Te
Maker
Hi Product Hunt Community! Over the last few months, I created a Chrome Extension that allows you and friends to sync up YouTube video playback. Not only does this extension allow you to sync up video playback with your friends, it also allows you to chat while streaming video! To sync up video playback, all you need to do is: 1) Find a video you want to watch. Create the party using the 'Start Watching' button. 2) Send the link provided in the extension to all your friends you want to watch with. Make sure those viewing all have the YouTube With Friends Chrome Extension downloaded and installed. Upon joining the link, also make sure they click on the red YouTube With Friends logo. 3) Once everyone has joined the party, use the video player normally either with your mouse or keyboard to control the party's video playback and sync up! Have any questions or suggestions? Feel free to drop a comment or e-mail me at ywf56123@gmail.com
