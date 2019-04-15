YT to IG allows you to post videos straight from YouTube to Instagram in just a few clicks.
Jamie McGregor
Hey everyone, So I was in a situation a while ago when I wanted to post a clip I had uploaded to YouTube in the past to my Instagram account. To my surprise, this was quite a laborious task. The only way I could do this is to use a tool to download the video clip in a format that works for Instagram, manually send it to my phone and then post it. I thought surely there must be a better way of doing this. To be honest, I sort of assumed there would already be tools doing this, as there are a plethora of "convert to" sites. Anyway, if this is something I would find useful, maybe a few others would as well. So here it is! Any feedback would be greatly appreciated. Jamie
