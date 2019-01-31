YouTube™ Time Tracker is an open source Chrome Extension that tracks time you watch Youtube.
Unlike other extensions it doesn't track anything but time and keeps data only inside your browser.
Nikolay Shebanov@killthekitten
Sweet, I really want this for Firefox!
Anatoli MakarevichMaker@makaroni4 · Growth Dev Team Lead @ Blinkist
Hi Product Hunters 👋 My name is Anatoli, I'm a software engineer from Berlin. ⏰ One of my new year resolutions for 2019 is to be mindful about my time online. And so far Youtube has been the biggest rabbit hole. I often watch lectures and conference talks, but you know this moment when Youtube recommends you something interesting. You wake up after couple of hours watching about Wim Hof method, details of Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, "exercises that will keep you fit only in 7 minutes a day" etc etc. ☝ IMO it's not bad at all, there's no need to be judgmental or even negative about it. I just believe that if I keep track of time it'll be much easier to avoid falling in the loop. 😊 That's my motivation for making YouTube™ Time Tracker. ✉️ Looking forward to your feedback! P.S. Source code is available on Github, any contribution is much appreciated 🖖
