  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → YouTube Summary with Claude
YouTube Summary with Claude

Summarize YouTube videos and save time with Anthropic Claude

Free
YouTube Summary with Claude is a free Chrome Extension that lets you quickly access the summary of YouTube videos. Use this extension to save your time and learn better.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
YouTube
 by
About this launch
1review
20
followers
was hunted by
Kazuki Nakayasiki
in Chrome Extensions, Artificial Intelligence, YouTube. Made by
Kazuki Nakayasiki
and
Kei Watanabe
. Featured on August 4th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is YouTube Summary with Claude's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-