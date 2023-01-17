Products
Home
→
Product
→
YouTube Shuffle
YouTube Shuffle
Discover new videos based on your interest with 1 click
Free
Discover new videos based on your interests, this extension picks a random video from your youtube homepage. Just click on the shuffle icon.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
YouTube
,
Video
by
YouTube Shuffle
Mayfair
About this launch
YouTube Shuffle
Discover new videos based on your interest with 1 click.
0
reviews
2
followers
YouTube Shuffle by
YouTube Shuffle
was hunted by
Jean Mayer - AE Studio
in
Chrome Extensions
,
YouTube
,
Video
. Made by
Jean Mayer - AE Studio
and
Jarren Rocks
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
YouTube Shuffle
is not rated yet. This is YouTube Shuffle's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#107
