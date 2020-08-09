Discussion
Siddharth Nahar
Maker
Hello PH Community :) It's a delightful moment for us to share our product with you all. After using it ourselves and a few friends who helped us with their feedback, we are excited and hopeful that you will find our product valuable. This product is inspired from Indistractable by Nir Eyal. According to the book, one source of distraction are the external triggers that lead us to distracting activities and thus leave less time for things that we actually intend to do. YouTube is one such place on the internet where we often wander and get lost from the focus track that we plan to be on. No doubt YouTube is a great place to learn but it does have a lot of distracting content too. Taking cue from the book, we created YouTube Productivity Mode, with an objective to reduce the triggers. Switch YPM in “Productivity Mode” to blur all the thumbnails on YouTube so that the catchy and clickbaity thumbnails don’t grab your attention. So now if you get redirected to YouTube while working/studying, the recommended thumbnails won’t catch your eyes and you will hopefully switch back to your task again without losing your focus. By default, YPM works on “Leisure Mode”, only blocking ads without blurring the thumbnails. It means browse YouTube™ the way it is. Fun & Entertaining! We would love to hear about our product from you all. Have a good day :)
